WTS: MSAR STG-556 Rifle (Update)



Blackhawk single point sling with adaptor

Manticore Arms Raptor charging handle (Have original also)

Rat Worx USA 15 inch top rail

Rat Worx USA 9 inch side rail

GG&G MAD folding rear sight

GG&G Flip up front sight

Two MSAR QD sling swivels

Surefire 300X Tactical flashlight with mounting kit and manual

Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic in box with manual

Scopecoat protective cover for Aimpoint

10 new amber colored 30 Rd magazines in wrapper

3 new black colored 30 Rd magazines in wrapper

3 slightly used amber colored 30 Rd magazine

2 slightly used black colored 42 Rd magazines

1 slightly used amber colored 20 Rd magazine

1 slightly used amber colored 10 Rd magazine



This is a complete tactical setup and ready to go. All you need to supply is ammo! I mounted all the accessories for the picture. Total cost to replace would be more than $3000. I am selling for $2100 and I pay the shipping.



NOTE: Without the Surefire Light, Aimpoint Patrol, Scopecoat Cover and Blackhawk Sling I will sell it for $1600, and I still pay the shipping,



I am selling to pay for other gun projects and the price is firm. No trades please. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. I will ship the rifle to the FFL and the accessories directly to the buyer. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.





Jerry





