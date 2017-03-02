     close
WTS: MSAR STG-556 Rifle (Update)
02-03-2017, 06:44 PM
Slightly used MSAR STG-556 in .223, black in color, and only fired approximately 200 times without a single jam. I have had it about 5 years and bought it new but have not fired it in over 4 years. I somehow lost the box in a move but have a reprinted manual. Very nice rifle with lots of new or slightly used accessories that come with it:

Blackhawk single point sling with adaptor
Manticore Arms Raptor charging handle (Have original also)
Rat Worx USA 15 inch top rail
Rat Worx USA 9 inch side rail
GG&G MAD folding rear sight
GG&G Flip up front sight
Two MSAR QD sling swivels
Surefire 300X Tactical flashlight with mounting kit and manual
Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic in box with manual
Scopecoat protective cover for Aimpoint
10 new amber colored 30 Rd magazines in wrapper
3 new black colored 30 Rd magazines in wrapper
3 slightly used amber colored 30 Rd magazine
2 slightly used black colored 42 Rd magazines
1 slightly used amber colored 20 Rd magazine
1 slightly used amber colored 10 Rd magazine

This is a complete tactical setup and ready to go. All you need to supply is ammo! I mounted all the accessories for the picture. Total cost to replace would be more than $3000. I am selling for $2100 and I pay the shipping.

NOTE: Without the Surefire Light, Aimpoint Patrol, Scopecoat Cover and Blackhawk Sling I will sell it for $1600, and I still pay the shipping,

I am selling to pay for other gun projects and the price is firm. No trades please. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. I will ship the rifle to the FFL and the accessories directly to the buyer. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.


Jerry


