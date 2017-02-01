     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS - Lyman Ideal Sharps with Extras
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS - Lyman Ideal Sharps with Extras
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 01:27 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Central Oregon
Posts: 32
WTS - Lyman Ideal Sharps with Extras
WTS - Lyman Ideal Sharps in 22 Hornet with Hornady dies, Lyman neck expander, Sierra .223 bullets, 157 new brass, and 18 shot once brass.
Price is $995 shipped to your FFL within the CONUS.


Lyman's New Ideal Model is a continuation of where the historic Sharps Rifle Series left off. Co-developed in partnership with Chiappa Firearms, this elegant rifle is scaled down in size and weight, making it a superior hunting rifle in the renowned. The streamlined lock profile and vintage-style laser engraving are exclusive to this Lyman's Ideal Model and unavailable elsewhere. Further, Lyman's proven tang sight and globe front sight combine with the rifle's double set triggers to deliver the full measure of accuracy this premium rifle offers.
Lyman Specification Bore Dimensions
Custom Lyman Tang Sight with Target and Hunting Apertures
Precision Lyman Globe Front Sight With Inserts
Receiver Profile featuring original Lyman Stylized Engraving
Vintage Style Laser Engraving
 Overall length: 42"
 Weight: 6 lbs
 Barrel length: 26"
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS - Lyman Ideal Sharps with Extras-lyman-sharps-1.jpg   WTS - Lyman Ideal Sharps with Extras-lyman-sharps-2.jpg  

__________________

355th TFW
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « FT Jarrett Signature 300 jarrett | SSG Custom 7mm-300WSM Defiance Benchmark A3-5 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:04 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC