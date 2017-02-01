WTS - Lyman Ideal Sharps with Extras WTS - Lyman Ideal Sharps in 22 Hornet with Hornady dies, Lyman neck expander, Sierra .223 bullets, 157 new brass, and 18 shot once brass.

Price is $995 shipped to your FFL within the CONUS.





Lyman's New Ideal Model is a continuation of where the historic Sharps Rifle Series left off. Co-developed in partnership with Chiappa Firearms, this elegant rifle is scaled down in size and weight, making it a superior hunting rifle in the renowned. The streamlined lock profile and vintage-style laser engraving are exclusive to this Lyman's Ideal Model and unavailable elsewhere. Further, Lyman's proven tang sight and globe front sight combine with the rifle's double set triggers to deliver the full measure of accuracy this premium rifle offers.

Lyman Specification Bore Dimensions

Custom Lyman Tang Sight with Target and Hunting Apertures

Precision Lyman Globe Front Sight With Inserts

Receiver Profile featuring original Lyman Stylized Engraving

Vintage Style Laser Engraving

 Overall length: 42"

 Weight: 6 lbs

 Barrel length: 26" Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







