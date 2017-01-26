     close
Wts jp lrp-07 308
Unread 01-26-2017, 07:33 AM
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 20
Wts jp lrp-07 308
Factory JP LRP-07

JP 20" SuperMatch Barrel, upgraded JP LMOS BCG, upgraded JP Silent Capture, JP comp, JP adj gas block w/ rail, JP Trigger, upgraded JP Thermal Dissipator, JP 12" Handguard, upgraded Magpul UBR Stock

Approx 100 rounds.

Included: JP Rifle and 2 NIW PMAGs.

$2595 Shipped. FTF ATX

Text 210-324-8283 for pics.
