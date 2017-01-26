Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wts jp lrp-07 308
Wts jp lrp-07 308
01-26-2017, 07:33 AM
Holden
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 20
Wts jp lrp-07 308
Factory JP LRP-07
JP 20" SuperMatch Barrel, upgraded JP LMOS BCG, upgraded JP Silent Capture, JP comp, JP adj gas block w/ rail, JP Trigger, upgraded JP Thermal Dissipator, JP 12" Handguard, upgraded Magpul UBR Stock
Approx 100 rounds.
Included: JP Rifle and 2 NIW PMAGs.
$2595 Shipped. FTF ATX
Text 210-324-8283 for pics.
