WTS JP Barreled 260 Gas Gun Looking to sell a DPMS LR-243 that has been re-barreled with a JP SuperMatch 260 1:8 twist stainless barrel with JP gas block and bolt. *It has a MagPul PRS adjustable stock and Diamondhead USA forearm. *Has approximately 60 rounds through it and shot less than 3/4 MOA according to original owner. *Comes with the 243 barrel as well that has 20 rounds through it. *I have not personally shot the rifle as i'm not a gas gun guy. *Asking $1700 shipped and insured.