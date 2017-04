WTS Husqvarna 3100 Crown Grade 308







Selling an excellent to like new Husqvarna 3100 Crown Grade in 308 Win. These rifles are very hard to come by and this one is a fantastic example of the high quality late 50's Swedish Sporters. This one will impress you. $1100 Plus to the FFL of your choice. Last edited by Ltdshooter; 04-12-2017 at 07:25 PM .