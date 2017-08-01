Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Howa 1500 Barreled Action 30-06 + Boyd's Stock
WTS: Howa 1500 Barreled Action 30-06 + Boyd's Stock
01-08-2017
mbruce
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 2
WTS: Howa 1500 Barreled Action 30-06 + Boyd's Stock
New Howa 1500 Cerakote Barreled Action 30-06, 22" 1:10 cold hammer forged barrel
HACT 3lbs trigger
Boyd's Prairie Hunter pepper laminate stock with 1" Pachmayr pad
It will ship from North Carolina.
$530 + Shipping UPS Ground. I can process a credit card for 3%.
I have a set of new Talley 1" low extended one piece rings for $40
