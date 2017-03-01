Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Howa 1500 Barreled Action 30-06 + Boyd's Stock
WTS: Howa 1500 Barreled Action 30-06 + Boyd's Stock
01-03-2017, 06:59 PM
mbruce
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 1
WTS: Howa 1500 Barreled Action 30-06 + Boyd's Stock
New in box Howa 1500 barreled action, 30-06. Factory Cerakote grey, 22" sporter barrel, Boyd's pepper laminate prairie hunter stock 14 3/4" LOP.
$550 + Shipping FedEx ground. I can process a credit card for 3% fee.
Located in Dillsboro, NC
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
