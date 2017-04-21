Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS : HK USC And 5 Mags NIB
04-21-2017
WTS : HK USC And 5 Mags NIB
H&K USC .45 ACP This rifle is being sold as used (approx.200rds.)It has been well maintained and keep in a safe. Its free of any cosmetic blemishes and functions flawlessly. You won't find a better used USC. The rifle comes with the following: Original box, lock, manual,HK tool, and sling. Extra's included: 5 original HK USC 10 round mags Elite Survival ARC 10 weapon case (made for the USC) Brand New Vortex Sparc II Red Dot (original box & mounts) Magpul AFG 2 Inforce WML Complete set of HDPS Rails (4) HDPS Faux Suppressor.

NB: Serious Buyer Email fl.nick@yahoo.com
