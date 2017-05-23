WTS: Handguns/Rifles ****I will not be updating the original post, I will copy and paste with updates so please look for my most recent post for the most accurate lit of whats still available/price, I will also be adding things as I go through the safe so check back often****



Pictures are available, PM or email with your # or email and I can send them.



All guns listed as new are complete with boxes/accessories unless otherwise noted.



All used guns are described as accurately as possible. If it doesnt live up to my description, send it back.



All guns ship FFL to FFL.



Payment by DISCREET PP Gift or PP +3.5%, USPS MO, Personal Check



Magazines are all standard capacity unless noted



All prices shipped to lower 48



Will consider offers.





Will consider trades for:

Win M70, New Haven only, CRF 7-08, 243

Sako rifles in 204,243, 7-08

HK P30 series guns, V1 Light LEM only

JM stamped Marlins in 357,44 or 45-70

Henry All Weather in 357 or 44

Sig 1911 Spartan

Daniel Defense 10.3, 11.5 or 12.5 factory uppers/barrels/rifles in 5.56 or 300blk

Scar 17 FDE or SCAR 16 black.

Aimpoint T2/H2

Trijicon RMR

All other trades will be considered but would have to be in my favor.







***NEW***

-(3) FN FNS 40, 3 mags, night sights 340.00

-Glock 19, Vickers Edition(2017), full FDE frame/slide, Vickers accessories, Wilson Combat rear sight, Ameriglo Idot front night sight, 600.00

-Glock 19, Gen4, 3 mags, factory Gray frame, Trijicon HD night sights 540.00

-Glock 19, Gen4, 3 mags, factory FDE frame, Ameriglo Idot PRO night sights 525.00

-Glock 19 Talo, Gen4, 3 mags, black frame, Ameriglo Ido front night sight, blacked out reat 515.00

-Glock 26, Gen4, 3 mags, factory FDE frame, Ameriglo Idot PRO night sights 525.00

-Glock 43, 2 mags, factory FDE frame, standard sights, 435.00

-Glock 17, 3 mags, factory gray frame, Trijicon HD night sights 540.00

-(3) Taurus 605, 357 mag, stainless, 2in barrel 275.00

-Ruger LCP, .380, 3 mags, Arizona Edition, 350.00

-Walther PPQ M2 Tactical, 22LR, threaded barrel, 325.00

-Springfield XDS 3.3, 9mm, Gray frame, 410.00

-Smith and Wesson 442, no lock, 360.00

-Henry, 45-70, color case hardened receiver, 22in Octagon barrel, 740.00

-(2) Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM, 20in threaded barrel, black, 750.00

-Sig MCX Pistol, This is a hard to find 11.5 factory barrel model, 5.56. The factory arm brace and tube have been replaced by a KAK tube and brace. 1650.00

-(6) Spikes Tactical, stripped lowers, Spider logo, 85.00







***USED***



-Glock 26, Gen4, black, excellent condition, 3mags, box/paperwork etc. 450.00

-Browning Citori, good condition, 12g, fixed chokes(will check barrel length, believe its 28) 875.00

-Sako AIII, 338WM, very good condtion, few handling marks, 875.00

-Sako 85 Varmint, stainless fluted barrel, .308, laminate stock, excellent condition, ships in black/grey Sako bag- 1250.00

-Winchester M70, 338WM, Sporter, New Haven rifle, good condition, 850.00

-Sig MCX Carbine, excellent condition, this was a kit gun that comes with both 300BLK and 5.56 barrels in a pre cut factory hard case. The 5.56 barrel has been cut to 14.5 and has a SiCo trifecta flashider welded on for use with an Omega or Hybrid. Round count on this is 500. All rounds are through the 5.56 barrel, the 300BLK on this one is unfired. 1750.00

-Smith and Wesson 67-2, .38 Special,4in, stainless, very good condition, fantastic trigger, 525.00

-Ruger MKI, OD Green Tactical solution upper, fluted, non threaded, 1 mag, good condition, 300.00

-Marlin Guide Gun, 45-70, JM stamp, weaver top rail, excellent condition, 725.00

-Springfield M1A Scout, Kryptek Highlander stock, 1-20 round mag (additional USGI mags avialble) can also include a Kryptek Kighlander sling for 35.00, 1200.00



***Optics***

-Leupold VX5, New in plastic, 3-15x44, illuminated Firedot, 820.00

Leupold FXII Scout, excellent condition, with box, 225.00

Trijicon MRO, new in box with papers, no mount, 410.00

Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42, like new, taken out and used for about 5 minutes, 825.00

Zeiss Conquest HD 8x42, , like new, taken out and used for about 5 minutes, 725.00

Leupold BX2 Acadia 12x50, new in plastic, 160.00







***Misc Gear***

New, Hazard 4 Kato bag, OD green, 60.00

New, Eberlestock Gunslinger 2, Coyote Brown, 265.00

Like new, Vert-X, EDC Gammut, Gray, 120.00

Sig MCX/MPX Collapsible stock, 180.00

RCBS 45 ACP Carbide dies, 30.00

Streamlight TLR-VIR, like new in box with pressure switch, 125.00

RCBS Full length die set, .243 Win, 25.00

(2) Sig P250/P320 17 round factory mags

Sako Optilocks, 40ea :

-S130R964 30mm medium SS

-(2) S1300964 3mm medium matte

-S1300930 30mm high matte

-(2) S1300924 1" matte low

-(2) S1300961 1" matte medium

-(2) S170R956 short SS bases