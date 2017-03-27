Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
WTS: Glocks
WTS: Glocks
03-27-2017, 05:26 PM
warpig602
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 259
WTS: Glocks
1. Glock 19 Talo,black,Gen4, new, 3-15 round mags, front night sight. 525.00 shipped
2. Glock 17,black,Gen4, new, 3-17 round mags, 470.00 shipped
3. Glock 17, FDE frame/black slide, like new, Trijicon HD night sights, 3-17 round mags 510.00 shipped
5. Glock 26, Gen3, black, very good condition, night sights, 2 mags: 460.00 shipped
6. Glock 26, Gen4, black, excellent condition, 3 mags: 465.00 shipped
