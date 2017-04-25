WTS: Glock 26,19,17 1. Glock 19 Talo,black,Gen4, new, 3-15 round mags, front night sight. 555.00 shipped



3. Glock 17, FDE frame/black slide, like new, Trijicon HD night sights, 3-17 round mags 500.00 shipped



6. Glock 26, Gen4, black, excellent condition, 3 mags: 455.00 shipped



***Buyers of the 26's will have the option of purchasing additional 10 and 12 round factory mags at 15.00 for 10 rounder and 18.00 for 12 rounders. I have 3-10 round available and 9-12 round.*