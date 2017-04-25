Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Glock 26,19,17
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS: Glock 26,19,17
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-25-2017, 01:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 287
WTS: Glock 26,19,17
1. Glock 19 Talo,black,Gen4, new, 3-15 round mags, front night sight. 555.00 shipped

3. Glock 17, FDE frame/black slide, like new, Trijicon HD night sights, 3-17 round mags 500.00 shipped

6. Glock 26, Gen4, black, excellent condition, 3 mags: 455.00 shipped

***Buyers of the 26's will have the option of purchasing additional 10 and 12 round factory mags at 15.00 for 10 rounder and 18.00 for 12 rounders. I have 3-10 round available and 9-12 round.*
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Codys custom 7 saum | WTS: Sako 85 Varmint, 308 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:35 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC