WTS GA Precision Built 7WSM WTS GA Precision Built 7WSM

Specs:

Surgeon 591 Repeater - $1370

Bartlein 1:8 twist MTU contour finished at 26 - $375 barrel  $450 Chamber Crown Install

McMillan A5 black and green mold  Bedded by GAP 2 flush cups left side, 2 flush cups on bottom (1 front and 1 rear) - $775 stock - $300 bedding

Badger Ordnance Bottom Metal  1 AI 10 round mag included - $375

Timney Trigger  set at ~ 2 lbs. - $200

Cerakoted black - $300

I traded into this rifle and will not be utilizing it. The original owner stated it had less than 90 rounds on it. There are no signs to indicate it has been shot much at all (looks new), however I will note that I did not personally know the original owner. He said the rifle build was just under $4500. Asking $3600 shipped and insured. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







