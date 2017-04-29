Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS GA Precision 7WSM with Schmidt Bender PMII
Unread 04-29-2017, 02:29 PM
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 577
WTS GA Precision 7WSM with Schmidt Bender PMII
WTS GA Precision Built 7WSM

Rifle Specs:

Surgeon 591 Repeater - $1370

Bartlein 1:8 twist MTU contour finished at 26 - $375 barrel  $450 Chamber Crown Install

McMillan A5 black and green mold  Bedded by GAP 2 flush cups left side, 2 flush cups on bottom (1 front and 1 rear) - $775 stock - $300 bedding

Badger Ordnance Bottom Metal  1 AI 10 round mag included - $375

Timney Trigger  set at ~ 2 lbs. - $200

Cerakoted black - $300

Scope Specs:

Schmidt Bender PMII 5-25x56 *P4F-MOA 1/4 MOA CW *- $3200

Spuhr SP-4006 ISMS - $410

Switchview Throw Lever - $60

Tenebraex Eye Side Cover - $40

Tenebraex Objective Side Cover - $20

Tenebraex Objective Side Cover Adapter - $30

I traded into this rifle and will not be utilizing it. The original owner stated it had less than 90 rounds on it. There are no signs to indicate it has been shot much at all (looks new), however I will note that I did not personally know the original owner. He said the rifle build was just under $4500. * I just purchased the scope new and it was just set in the Spuhr mount and not torqued. *You can see in picture that I just put 2 screws on front and rear and did not even hand tighten them. *The Spuhr mount is new as well. *I mounted a Vortex in it but ended up putting NF rings on the rifle.

Asking $6500 shipped and insured for the whole package. *I thought the rifle had sold but the "buyer" called yesterday to say that he no longer wanted to purchase as he was going to look for a lighter weight hunting rifle.
Unread 04-29-2017, 04:13 PM
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Southern Oklahoma
Posts: 129
Re: WTS GA Precision 7WSM with Schmidt Bender PMII
Pm sent
No safety, know injury, Know safety, no injury.
