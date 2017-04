WTS: Fusion Scout-XL Custom 1911 WTS Fusion Scout-XL Custom 1911 in mint condition in every way. Less than 50 rounds down the tube. Pistol is immaculate and comes with the original box. This gun if you were to buy it new today is well over 2k and a wait. Asking $1675 obo. Willing to split shipping with buyer. For more information or pictures please call or text 503-779-7897. Cash only no trades Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger