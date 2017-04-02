     close
Unread 02-04-2017, 03:18 PM
Location: Virginia
WTS: Fulton Armory Built M1 Tanker in 308
I picked up an original Springfield action, serial number 110XXXX and numerous parts about 3 years ago, and gave them to Fulton Armory to build into a M1 Tanker in 308. They completely rebuild the rifle using my parts and some of their parts. The stock was redone, an original black walnut military issue stock, and a Smith Enterprise muzzle break was added. The only thing I did not do was have the whole thing re-parkerized to one color, but the current finish is very good. Fulton Armory test-fired the rifle, gave it their blessing and sent me instruction on their recommended safety instruction. They also advised it is best to turn the rifle upside down, and not remove it from the stock to clean it. I added in a 1907 leather sling, I do not recall who made it, an Olongapo Outfitters buttstock pouch, 40 new and slightly used enbloc clips and an Olongapo Outfitters 12 clip shoulder pouch. I also have some cleaning kit items. I have never fired the rifle since it was returned by Fulton Armory.

I am selling it all for $1300 and the shipping is included in the price. I am selling to pay for other gun projects and the price is firm. No trades please. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept will checks and MO. I will ship the rifle to the FFL and the accessories directly to the buyer. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.

Jerry

