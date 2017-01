WTS Franchi 48AL 28Ga

I know this is not the best forum or this but I have not frequented a shotgun forum in years. This is a sweet little shotgun. It is great for upland game I just don't hunt upland much anymore. Used very little and not at all in a few years so it's time to move it. $750.00 shipped. These are getting pretty hard to find. It will be shipped insured in the original box.