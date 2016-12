WTS - Early Remington 121 Fieldmaster



kitz33965@comcast.net

































WTS - Remington 121 Fieldmaster, .22 LR, .22 Long, & .22 short, 23 1/2" barrel, Very rare early barrel date code "DE" , 1936 which is the first year these were made, serial number is only three digits "141" of the 200K produced until 1954. Condition is very good for its age with nice wood, bluing, and bright crisp bore. I have lots of pics so please email if you want any additional photos. $850.00 shipped to your FFL. First "I'll Take it".Thanks,Doug