WTS Defiance Deviant Tactical Action WTS Defiance Deviant Tactical Action



.308 Bolt Face, Right Handed, Short Action



Action is brand new from bugholes. Has the modified swoop handle to drop into stock/chassis that is inletted for Remington 700. Asking $1275 shipped. Will include new Stiller Bottom Metal with pillars and action screws for $1500 shipped Also have a new Timney trigger for $100 for the buyer of the action. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger