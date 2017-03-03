Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wts/Dakota 76 classic rifle 300 win mag
Wts/Dakota 76 classic rifle 300 win mag
#
1
03-03-2017, 01:31 AM
bigshot
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 205
Wts/Dakota 76 classic rifle 300 win mag
Basic dakota 76 classic rfile chambered in 300 win mag,XX English walnut stock, feathered buttstock, some black mineral streaks in forend, mint condition, includes dakota bases and rings ,beautiful rifle
Can email high quality pictures
$4000 obo
