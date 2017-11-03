Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
WTS: CZ and Glock
03-11-2017, 03:26 PM
warpig602
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 228
WTS: CZ and Glock
Good condition Glock 21, 3rd gen. Has 3 dot night sight but dont glow anymore not well at least. 2 -13 round mags. Will ship in non factory box. 400.00 shipped
CZ P07, excellent condition, 2 mags paperwork , factory case. Also comes with a CZ weapon light. 460.00 shipped
[/url]
CZ 85 Combat, excellent condtion, 2 mags, original factory box, 565.00 shipped
03-11-2017, 05:31 PM
Win.308Stealth
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Fosston, MN
Posts: 309
Re: WTS: CZ and Glock
Between the Glock and the PO7, which one do you prefer? And how does the 85 compare between the 3 pistols.?
Last edited by Win.308Stealth; 03-11-2017 at 07:54 PM
07:54 PM
.
