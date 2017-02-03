WTS Custom Varmint Rifle Posting up one of my varmint rifles for sale since the farmers have converted most of their crops around here to corn. Don't see much ground hog hunting in the foreseeable future. Only shot two last year.



Rifle specs:



Remington 700 RH stainless SA repeater trued and squared



Chambered in 20 Tactical



Hart barrel 1-10 twist finished @26" w/ .830 muzzle diameter.



HS Precision stock



Jewell trigger w/ no safety



Ken Farrell one pc. base



30mm rings (can't remember brand but something like TPS,Seekins.or similar)



Sightron SIII 6-24x50 w/ the MOA-2 reticle, target turrets. Have box and paperwork. Scope is in new excellent condition with no scratches or ring marks whatsoever.



Also included are Redding type "S" dies and whatever fire formed brass I have.



Rifle pics:



























Rifle only has about 250 rounds down the tube and is in excellent condition as is the scope which is not pictured.



Price is $2150 plus $40 shipping to lower 48. Will only ship to FFL and must accept from private individual or add $25 for me to ship from my FFL.



Listed on other sites and will go by time stamp.



Any questions,PM me.



