Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Custom Varmint Rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS Custom Varmint Rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-02-2017, 08:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 211
WTS Custom Varmint Rifle
Posting up one of my varmint rifles for sale since the farmers have converted most of their crops around here to corn. Don't see much ground hog hunting in the foreseeable future. Only shot two last year.

Rifle specs:

Remington 700 RH stainless SA repeater trued and squared

Chambered in 20 Tactical

Hart barrel 1-10 twist finished @26" w/ .830 muzzle diameter.

HS Precision stock

Jewell trigger w/ no safety

Ken Farrell one pc. base

30mm rings (can't remember brand but something like TPS,Seekins.or similar)

Sightron SIII 6-24x50 w/ the MOA-2 reticle, target turrets. Have box and paperwork. Scope is in new excellent condition with no scratches or ring marks whatsoever.

Also included are Redding type "S" dies and whatever fire formed brass I have.

Rifle pics:













Rifle only has about 250 rounds down the tube and is in excellent condition as is the scope which is not pictured.

Price is $2150 plus $40 shipping to lower 48. Will only ship to FFL and must accept from private individual or add $25 for me to ship from my FFL.

Listed on other sites and will go by time stamp.

Any questions,PM me.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Gradous Surgeon Rifle | WTS 6.5x284 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:14 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC