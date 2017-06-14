Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wts: custom Tikka 7mm-08
Unread 06-14-2017, 08:15 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 56
Wts: custom Tikka 7mm-08
I am looking to sell a custom Tikka built by SAC that has the following specs

tikka action
Aluminum bolt shroud
bartlein 1-8 twist (Varmint/sender contour - Beadblasted) barrel 1200ish rds - throated long for heavier class bullets
APA little bastard gen 2
Tikka scout ctr stock
long action bolt stop to allow for seating out to 3"
Limbsaver Recoil Pad

Comes with Forster Benchrest die set:
Benchrest seater
Two full length sizing dies, one honed for Lapua, the other for Winchester/norma brass ( .312" and .3095" respectively)

Pushes 162 eldm at 2750 with only 40.7 of varget. Took 8 mils to 1000 with lots of room and case capacity left to push harder if desired. Lots of life left as well. Never been shot hard.

Would take trades for A nice 223/308. Asking $1050 shipped

Ryan

I also have 470ish 162 eldms that can be negotiated for as well.
100 pieces of unfired Winchester brass and 50 pieces of once fired Norma can be negotiated as well

Email me for pics
