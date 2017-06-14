|
Wts: custom Tikka 7mm-08
I am looking to sell a custom Tikka built by SAC that has the following specs
tikka action
Aluminum bolt shroud
bartlein 1-8 twist (Varmint/sender contour - Beadblasted) barrel 1200ish rds - throated long for heavier class bullets
APA little bastard gen 2
Tikka scout ctr stock
long action bolt stop to allow for seating out to 3"
Limbsaver Recoil Pad
Comes with Forster Benchrest die set:
Benchrest seater
Two full length sizing dies, one honed for Lapua, the other for Winchester/norma brass ( .312" and .3095" respectively)
Pushes 162 eldm at 2750 with only 40.7 of varget. Took 8 mils to 1000 with lots of room and case capacity left to push harder if desired. Lots of life left as well. Never been shot hard.
Would take trades for A nice 223/308. Asking $1050 shipped
Ryan
I also have 470ish 162 eldms that can be negotiated for as well.
100 pieces of unfired Winchester brass and 50 pieces of once fired Norma can be negotiated as well
Email me for pics