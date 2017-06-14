Wts: custom Tikka 7mm-08 I am looking to sell a custom Tikka built by SAC that has the following specs



tikka action

Aluminum bolt shroud

bartlein 1-8 twist (Varmint/sender contour - Beadblasted) barrel 1200ish rds - throated long for heavier class bullets

APA little bastard gen 2

Tikka scout ctr stock

long action bolt stop to allow for seating out to 3"

Limbsaver Recoil Pad



Comes with Forster Benchrest die set:

Benchrest seater

Two full length sizing dies, one honed for Lapua, the other for Winchester/norma brass ( .312" and .3095" respectively)



Pushes 162 eldm at 2750 with only 40.7 of varget. Took 8 mils to 1000 with lots of room and case capacity left to push harder if desired. Lots of life left as well. Never been shot hard.



Would take trades for A nice 223/308. Asking $1050 shipped



Ryan



I also have 470ish 162 eldms that can be negotiated for as well.

100 pieces of unfired Winchester brass and 50 pieces of once fired Norma can be negotiated as well



Email me for pics