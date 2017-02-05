Wts custom rifle I would like to sell a custom rifle chambered in 30-06 Serengeti. This is a sweet chamber! Designed as a borerider throat setup. With the bore rider throat. The pressure is decreased dramatically to allow more powder, thus increasing velocity 150-200 fps. The rifle is almost completed. It is at MCM arms getting a black Cerakote job this week. Then it will be all done. Here are the build specs. Estimated weight is less then 8lbs.

1. Rem 700 ss la fully trued to bore line with 10 thou oversized barrel threads and PTG oversized recoil lug.

2. Rem 700 bolt. With trued boltface, trued lugs and lapped in.

3. Krieger ss, 5R, 1-11 twist, #5 contour, 24" barrel with 10 flutes, barrel muzzle threaded 5/8 24 threads.

4. Manners MCS-T with mini Chassis and Tac Elite Carbon shell, 2 flushcups left side, 1" Decelerater pad, 2 sling studs up front in forarm.

5. Rem 700 bdl bottom metal.

6. Timney 517 straight shoe trigger with safety.

WTS for $2850 OBO plus shipping



Brian Last edited by Brianc74; 05-02-2017 at 03:55 PM .