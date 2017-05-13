WTS Custom Remington 700 7mm STW-Hart Barrel WTS Remington 700 7mm STW Custom Build. Gun built in on a older Remington ADL magnum action. I am the second owner and have fired this less than 50 controlled (not fast) rounds. First owner fired less than 30 rounds through it so plenty of barrel life left. I lost my long range place to shoot so up on the market it goes. Build was done by Mill Creek Shooters in TX and has the following:



-Hart Stainless Heavy Match Barrel (26" length and #6 Contour). Barrel twist is 1 in 9.

-Installed Muzzle Brake (not sure of brand but works great). Recoil very mild for caliber.

-Action and bolt face trued

- Bolt lugs lapped

-Trigger honed and adjusted to approximately 3 pound pull

-Large tactical bolt knob installed

-Replaced older rings and bases with an IOR 20 MOA scope rail and matching Sniper Gray Leupold Mark 4 Rings (1" inch).

-Sniper Gray Cerakote to entire barreled action, IOR rail, and Leupold rings



-McMillan Marine M40A1 stock in Desert Camo pattern. Stock job includes pillar bedding, custom barrel inletting and floating of barrel, hex head bedding screws, and Decelerator Recoil Pad.



Gun with rings weighs 11.3 lbs. on my bathroom scale

G un also comes with the following:

-Versa-Pod Bipod and Adapter both coated in matching Sniper Gray Cerakote

-Two (2) boxes of hand loaded ammunition consisting of the following:

-44 rounds of 162gr. Hornady Boat Tail Soft Point

-41 rounds of 150gr Sierra Boat Tail Hollow Point

(Ammo shipped separately)

-Set of RCBS 7mm STW Full Length dies

Comes as complete with the above and no parting.



Also have additional 7mm STW brass (both new and 2x fired) available to the buyer





Price: $1,550 shipped in the lower 49



Payment Terms: Discreet PayPal (Friends & Family or add 4% for fees) or USPS Money order. Shipped to your FFL and your FFL must accept transfer from private individual or please add additional $40.



Please message me for more photos and questions. I am new to LRH but lots of feedback on AR15.com and others. Thanks for looking.





