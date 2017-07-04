Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Custom Remington 700 7mm STW
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS: Custom Remington 700 7mm STW
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-07-2017, 05:27 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: MAX MEADOWS, VA.
Posts: 567
WTS: Custom Remington 700 7mm STW
Red Hawk Rifles --Remington 700 BDL SS cerakoted black. Barrel is 26in long plus brake. Barrel is Bartlien 3b 1-8 twist. Strait flutes on barrel. Fluted bolt and target handle. Action has been blue printed. Stock is a McMillan Classic and is bedded. Gun has been shot less than 100 times. It shoots Berger 195 and 180 Hybrids 1/2in groups easily. Also selling scope with or without gun. Huskemaw Blue Diamond 5-20x50. Gun and scope are in excellent condition. I inleted for an extended magazine. Gun and scope are less than 6 months old. Tax man has arrived and these must go

Gun and scope combo--3100.00
Gun--2100.00
Scope--1100.00
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Custom Remington 700 7mm STW-img_1835.jpg   WTS: Custom Remington 700 7mm STW-img_1839.jpg  

WTS: Custom Remington 700 7mm STW-img_1837.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Bansner 300 WM limited edition never fired | Trued 700 Stainless SA w/ 3 Bartlein Barrels FS »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:34 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC