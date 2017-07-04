WTS: Custom Remington 700 7mm STW Red Hawk Rifles --Remington 700 BDL SS cerakoted black. Barrel is 26in long plus brake. Barrel is Bartlien 3b 1-8 twist. Strait flutes on barrel. Fluted bolt and target handle. Action has been blue printed. Stock is a McMillan Classic and is bedded. Gun has been shot less than 100 times. It shoots Berger 195 and 180 Hybrids 1/2in groups easily. Also selling scope with or without gun. Huskemaw Blue Diamond 5-20x50. Gun and scope are in excellent condition. I inleted for an extended magazine. Gun and scope are less than 6 months old. Tax man has arrived and these must go



Gun and scope combo--3100.00

Gun--2100.00

Scope--1100.00 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



