WTS: Custom Remington 700 7mm mag Remington 700 BDL 7mm mag SS and black cerakote. Brux #4 contour 1-9 twist 27in plus muzzle brake. Bolt is fluted and has a target handle on bolt. Shot less than 150 times. The action has been blue printed and all work was done by Twisted Barrel. Bypod,sling and scope level not included. The scope is a Bushnell Elite 6500 4.5-30x50 with mil-dot reticle. The rings are Talley and are lapped. Scope and gun are less than 6 months old and are in excellent shape. I am shooting Berger Elite 175 less than 1/2in. The stock is a Bell and Carlson Medalist and bedded the action. I did the bedding so it's not perfect but it looks good. Timney Elite trigger. I will separate gun and scope if necessary. No trades at this time just needing to sell a couple. Contact if you need anything else



-----2200.00-----Shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



