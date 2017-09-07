Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-09-2017, 12:53 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 329
WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s
Up is my newly built 6.5 GAP4s
Stiller Predator with 20 moa rail
26" Christensen Carbon wrapped barrel 4 port titanium brake
McMillan game scout (not edge fill)
Trigger tech trigger
Seekins DBM with 1 Accurate mag
23 total rounds fired by gunsmith all 140 Berger hybrids at various seating depths all of which shot very well 1/2- 5/8 MOA
Rifle only $3300.00 plus actual shipping
WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s-img_1575.jpg
Weight as seen scope bipod etc is about 11 lbs.


Also available after rifle sale or to buyer is Atlas bipod $250
Whidden full length bushing dies with (I believe) .291 bushing $165
100 rounds of Hornady 2nd run brass --23 once fired, 75 loaded rounds and 2 primed, unfired cases
I'm probably missing something on here. Text or PM for more pics
208 nine one six 5947
Not really looking for trades at this time
Scope not for sale
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-09-2017, 12:55 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 329
Re: WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s
WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s-img_1585.jpg
Brake. Posting pics from my phone is a PITA. Text me and I'll send more if you're interested.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 6mm Creedmoor TAC30 Proof Manners Jewell Spuhr APA | Remington 700 Alaskan Ti 300 WSM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:51 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC