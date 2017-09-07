WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s

Stiller Predator with 20 moa rail

26" Christensen Carbon wrapped barrel 4 port titanium brake

McMillan game scout (not edge fill)

Trigger tech trigger

Seekins DBM with 1 Accurate mag

23 total rounds fired by gunsmith all 140 Berger hybrids at various seating depths all of which shot very well 1/2- 5/8 MOA

Rifle only $3300.00 plus actual shipping



Weight as seen scope bipod etc is about 11 lbs.





Also available after rifle sale or to buyer is Atlas bipod $250

Whidden full length bushing dies with (I believe) .291 bushing $165

100 rounds of Hornady 2nd run brass --23 once fired, 75 loaded rounds and 2 primed, unfired cases

I'm probably missing something on here. Text or PM for more pics

208 nine one six 5947

Not really looking for trades at this time

