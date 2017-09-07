WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s

Up is my newly built 6.5 GAP4s
Stiller Predator with 20 moa rail
26" Christensen Carbon wrapped barrel 4 port titanium brake
McMillan game scout (not edge fill)
Trigger tech trigger
Seekins DBM with 1 Accurate mag
23 total rounds fired by gunsmith all 140 Berger hybrids at various seating depths all of which shot very well 1/2- 5/8 MOA
Rifle only $3300.00 plus actual shipping
Weight as seen scope bipod etc is about 11 lbs.
Also available after rifle sale or to buyer is Atlas bipod $250
Whidden full length bushing dies with (I believe) .291 bushing $165
100 rounds of Hornady 2nd run brass --23 once fired, 75 loaded rounds and 2 primed, unfired cases
I'm probably missing something on here. Text or PM for more pics
208 nine one six 5947
Not really looking for trades at this time
Scope not for sale