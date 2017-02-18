WTS: Custom Benchrest Wichita 6PPC & Hall 22 Waldog



*Hall single shot action

*Benchrest barrel chambered in 22ppc short 8 thou neck "waldog"

*Pretty sure stock is a Brown Precision as well but not sure how to verify?

*Jewell Trigger benchrest

*Leupold 20-48x50 fine dot benchrest scope

*Kelby rings?







*Wichita single shot action

*Benchrest barrel (I had my gunsmith look at it and verify barrel life was good not sure if it's Krieger)

*Barrel Tuner

*Brown Precision Stock (I am fairly certain of this but the action is glued into the stock and can't verify)

*3 oz bencrest trigger (it is not a Jewell and am not sure the make of the trigger)

*Weaver 36x40 Fine dot benchrest scope made in Japan

*Kelby high rings?







Email me for more pictures or any questions.



