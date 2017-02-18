WTS: Custom Benchrest Wichita 6PPC & Hall 22 Waldog

I bought both of these off a deceased benchrest shooter's family and haven't had a chance to pull the trigger on either. Both barrels have good barrel life according to my gunsmith. I am not sure on all the parts but have them listed way below value. Also posted on accurate shooter.
*Hall single shot action
*Benchrest barrel chambered in 22ppc short 8 thou neck "waldog"
*Pretty sure stock is a Brown Precision as well but not sure how to verify?
*Jewell Trigger benchrest
*Leupold 20-48x50 fine dot benchrest scope
*Kelby rings?
*Wichita single shot action
*Benchrest barrel (I had my gunsmith look at it and verify barrel life was good not sure if it's Krieger)
*Barrel Tuner
*Brown Precision Stock (I am fairly certain of this but the action is glued into the stock and can't verify)
*3 oz bencrest trigger (it is not a Jewell and am not sure the make of the trigger)
*Weaver 36x40 Fine dot benchrest scope made in Japan
*Kelby high rings?
Email me for more pictures or any questions. gunemdown2012@gmail.com
. Live in central Texas.
Asking $1,800 for each rifle set up with scopes.