  #1  
04-14-2017, 09:34 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 49
Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor
I am looking to sell a custom 6.5 creedmoor to fund another project.

The specs are as follows:
Rem 700 SA - blueprinted/trued and lugs lapped
PTG .25" recoil lug
26" Bartlein Heavy Palma 5r, 1-8 twist (132 rounds)
Muzzle threaded 5/8-24
Threaded bolt handle and custom knob
Nightforce 20 moa base
GAP tuned walker style trigger (2.25lbs)

Magpul Hunter 700 stock - skim bedded to action w/dbm. 2x 5rd magpul mags and 1x 10rd mdt mag. Price is $1300 shipped

Thanks,
Ryan

I also have Redding competition dies, lots of brass, a few bullets, and some factory ammo that can go with it as well for extra. I also have lots of test targets to send, they just won't upload, rifle shoots incredibly well and has shot several 1.8-2" at 600y. Also have lots of reloading data.

note: bipod, muzzle break, scope and scope rings do not go.

Trades: only trade interests are tikka ctr in 6.5 creedmoor or 260
Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor-img_0851.jpg   Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor-img_0852.jpg  

Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor-img_0724.jpg   Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor-img_0853.jpg  

Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor-img_0700.jpg   Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor-img_0704.jpg  

  #2  
04-14-2017, 10:24 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 142
Re: Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor
What does it weigh?
  #3  
04-14-2017, 10:26 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 34
Re: Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor
  #4  
04-14-2017, 10:43 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 49
Re: Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor
Originally Posted by Desertmafia21
What does it weigh?
I do not know the weight, but I would guess 12-13 lbs fully loaded scope and everything.
  #5  
04-14-2017, 10:53 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 34
Re: Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor
im extremely interested. let me check funds and get back with you tonight.
  #6  
04-14-2017, 02:14 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Tennessee
Posts: 42
Re: Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor
Pm sent
  #7  
04-14-2017, 02:28 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Tennessee
Posts: 42
Re: Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor
Got all messed up in the pm's. I'll take it if not already committed. Also interested in reloading supplies. Thanks
