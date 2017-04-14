Wts Custom 6.5 creedmoor I am looking to sell a custom 6.5 creedmoor to fund another project.



The specs are as follows:

Rem 700 SA - blueprinted/trued and lugs lapped

PTG .25" recoil lug

26" Bartlein Heavy Palma 5r, 1-8 twist (132 rounds)

Muzzle threaded 5/8-24

Threaded bolt handle and custom knob

Nightforce 20 moa base

GAP tuned walker style trigger (2.25lbs)



Magpul Hunter 700 stock - skim bedded to action w/dbm. 2x 5rd magpul mags and 1x 10rd mdt mag. Price is $1300 shipped



Thanks,

Ryan



I also have Redding competition dies, lots of brass, a few bullets, and some factory ammo that can go with it as well for extra. I also have lots of test targets to send, they just won't upload, rifle shoots incredibly well and has shot several 1.8-2" at 600y. Also have lots of reloading data.



note: bipod, muzzle break, scope and scope rings do not go.



Trades: only trade interests are tikka ctr in 6.5 creedmoor or 260











