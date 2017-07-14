WTS CURTIS CUSTOM AXIOM 6.5 Creedmoor.

WTS a 6.5 Creedmoor. Round count is 60. Have a load at this time shooting Berger Classic Hunter bullets at 2945fps. That correct, (2945fps). Velocity info provided by Magneto Speed bayonet. With this load it's shooting 1/2" groups at 100 yards. Here the build parts.

1. Curtis Customs Axiom short action with 20moa rail, 60 degree bolt lift, 3 lug, .750 bolt diameter. A BADASS ACTION!!!

2. Bartlein #3 contour, 1-8.5 twist, Sammi chamber, finished at 22", threaded 1/2 28 muzzle with thread adapter to 5/8 24 for my suppressor.

3. McMillan A3 Sporter with Edge fill stock. Bedded with Devcon steel bed to action

4. Timney 517 flat shoe tuned to 1.25lb pull

5. Rem. 700 bdl bottom metal

6. Barred action and bottom metal Cerakoted black. Bolt salt bath nitrited black.

Scope and rings not included, but can be purchased with rifle or alone.



Weight as seen in the pic is 9lbs6oz



WTS for $3000 shipped in a new hard case from my ffl to yours.

