WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler
Unread 02-27-2017, 04:47 PM
WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler
26 Nosler built by Kyle Craig out of Tuscon Az, 30rnds down the tube shoots under .5

Action- Defiance Reble with sheep hunter port and deep fluted bolt, Defiance 20 MOA rail

Barrel- 26'' SS Brux #4-heavy sporter, 1:8 twist,4 groove, interrupted fluting, Harrells 3 port break

Stock- McMillan Game Scout 14'' LOP, Atlas BT17 4'' rail w/ flush cup

Trigger- Jewel 1.5lbs w/ HS Precision DBM

Color- Kuiu Verde, Graphite Black, & Sig Dark Gray

Extras- 70rnds (loaded), 28 (once fired), Dies, 1 unopened box 140gr VLD hunting

Price- $3500 shipped FFL to FFL also have G7 BR2 Gen 2 used once $1500 calibrated for gun

WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2175.jpg

WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2176.jpg

WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2177.jpg

WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2178.jpg

WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2179.jpg

WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2180.jpg
Last edited by decoste77; 02-27-2017 at 05:38 PM.
Unread 02-27-2017, 04:54 PM
Re: WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler
Pics? Price?
Unread 02-27-2017, 05:34 PM
Re: WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler
WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2181.jpg

WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2196.jpg

WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler-img_2197.jpg
Unread 02-27-2017, 08:30 PM
Re: WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler
PM sent
Linear Mode Linear Mode



