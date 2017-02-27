WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler

26 Nosler built by Kyle Craig out of Tuscon Az, 30rnds down the tube shoots under .5
Action- Defiance Reble with sheep hunter port and deep fluted bolt, Defiance 20 MOA rail
Barrel- 26'' SS Brux #4-heavy sporter, 1:8 twist,4 groove, interrupted fluting, Harrells 3 port break
Stock- McMillan Game Scout 14'' LOP, Atlas BT17 4'' rail w/ flush cup
Trigger- Jewel 1.5lbs w/ HS Precision DBM
Color- Kuiu Verde, Graphite Black, & Sig Dark Gray
Extras- 70rnds (loaded), 28 (once fired), Dies, 1 unopened box 140gr VLD hunting
Price- $3500 shipped FFL to FFL also have G7 BR2 Gen 2 used once $1500 calibrated for gun