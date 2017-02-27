WTS Craigs Custom Rifles 26 Nosler



Action- Defiance Reble with sheep hunter port and deep fluted bolt, Defiance 20 MOA rail



Barrel- 26'' SS Brux #4-heavy sporter, 1:8 twist,4 groove, interrupted fluting, Harrells 3 port break



Stock- McMillan Game Scout 14'' LOP, Atlas BT17 4'' rail w/ flush cup



Trigger- Jewel 1.5lbs w/ HS Precision DBM



Color- Kuiu Verde, Graphite Black, & Sig Dark Gray



Extras- 70rnds (loaded), 28 (once fired), Dies, 1 unopened box 140gr VLD hunting



Price- $3500 shipped FFL to FFL also have G7 BR2 Gen 2 used once $1500 calibrated for gun























