WTS Cooper Model 22
  #1  
Unread 01-01-2017, 11:27 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 40
WTS Cooper Model 22
For sale is a Cooper model 22 in 22br...
Great shooter...
$1395.00 plus shipping..$50.00
Scope not included.

503-804-2950
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Cooper Model 22-img_20170101_130458.jpg   WTS Cooper Model 22-img_20170101_130414.jpg  

