WTS Complete Upper
03-13-2017
WTS Complete Upper
DPMS complete upper with BCG bought directly from DPMS
The upper is a flat top, the barrel has an A4 front sight
12"Barrel with 4" fixed Flash hider.
Less than 50 rounds through it, absolutely no malfunctions. Like new
270$ Shipped
