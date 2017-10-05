WTS: Bushmaster XM10 .308win Optics Ready $800

Stock picture:







I bought this rifle new and have never shot it. I put it in the closet and got it out once to oil it. It comes in the box with the manual and all original accessories. $800 shipped to your FFL in the lower 48.



I accept postal MO or PayPal FF/+3%



The Bushmaster Optics Ready Carbine is chambered in .308 Winchester and makes a great choice for the shooter who demands quality at a value price. This carbine is ready for optics and includes two half inch risers. Additionally the 308 ORC incorporates a 16" heavy profile barrel with A2 flash hider, low profile gas block, two piece handguards, and a six position stock.



Specifications and Features:

Bushmaster 308 ORC Semi Auto Carbine

.308 Winchester accepts 7.62 NATO ammunition

16" Chrome line barrel

1:10" twist

20 Round magazine

Gas operated

Two piece plastic handguards

Low profile gas block

6 Position stock

Length: 33.25"

Weighs 7.75 lbs

