WTS: Bushmaster XM10 .308win Optics Ready $800
05-10-2017
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: West Kentucky
Posts: 18
WTS: Bushmaster XM10 .308win Optics Ready $800

Stock picture:



I bought this rifle new and have never shot it. I put it in the closet and got it out once to oil it. It comes in the box with the manual and all original accessories. $800 shipped to your FFL in the lower 48.

I accept postal MO or PayPal FF/+3%

The Bushmaster Optics Ready Carbine is chambered in .308 Winchester and makes a great choice for the shooter who demands quality at a value price. This carbine is ready for optics and includes two half inch risers. Additionally the 308 ORC incorporates a 16" heavy profile barrel with A2 flash hider, low profile gas block, two piece handguards, and a six position stock.

Specifications and Features:
Bushmaster 308 ORC Semi Auto Carbine
.308 Winchester accepts 7.62 NATO ammunition
16" Chrome line barrel
1:10" twist
20 Round magazine
Gas operated
Two piece plastic handguards
Low profile gas block
6 Position stock
Length: 33.25"
Weighs 7.75 lbs
Black finish
