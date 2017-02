WTS - Browning X Bolt Composite Stalker 7mm Rem Mag Never Fired

LIKE NEW in safe with box/manual, etc.

NEVER MOUNTED OPTICS.



Call me with questions/interest.



Picture is from Browning's website.



Browning's website link below:



"Black Dura-Touch composite stock, matte blue barrel and action, detachable rotary magazine, short throw bolt, adjustable trigger, bolt-action"



X-Bolt Composite Stalker



$675

