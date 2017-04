WTS Browning Citori Grade VI for sale is a gorgeous Browning Citori Grade VI field over/under shotgun in perfect condition. 20 gauge, 28" barrels, 13" LOP to end of stock, 13 3/4" LOP to end of pad. For sale for $1,400 plus shipping. Comes uncased with 5 original factory choke tubes, speed wrench, and 20 gauge boresnake.