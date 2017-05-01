     close
WTS Browning A bolt II Mcmillan stock Boss System
WTS Browning A bolt II Mcmillan stock Boss System
270 win, Browning boss system, RH, Blued finish, McMillan Browning Safari hunter in olive marble {olive/black/tan} action professionally bedded and barrel floats. Gun was never hunted and is like new. Shoots a 130 hornady fb or a barnes 95ttsx very well....under 1.7 for 3 @ 300 yards....I will give the buyer the loads...also has Burris XTR bases... 875.00 shipped to your FFL...this is a deal...stock is over 500.00!!!! I just don't use it to hunt so away it goes...I will E-mail pics to serious buyers
