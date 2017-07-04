WTS Browning A-bolt II .308 Abolt II in matte finish with factory 24" barrel, Bell and Carlson aftermarket stock, Talley lightweight rings, Zeiss Conquest 3-9X40MC scope. This is not an Abolt3!! Comes with one factory magazine. Rifle is in very good condition with some minor rub marks on stock from bipod. Called Browning customer service and they stated the rifle was manufactured in 2010 as a special run with the 24 inch barrel but could provide no additional information. Any shiny spots on the finish are from the sun. Will ship FedEx from private individual to FFL. $850 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







