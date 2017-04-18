Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Blaser R8 Jaeger Frame
WTS Blaser R8 Jaeger Frame
04-18-2017, 04:43 PM
BachelorJack
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 17
WTS Blaser R8 Jaeger Frame
Selling just the Blaser R8 Jaeger Frame and stock. Yes, trigger guard/magazine box is included.
No bolt. No bolt assembly. No barrel. No magazine insert.
This rifle has been hunted. I've tried my best to make it look as awful as possible in the photos so you would see a true worse case of the dings.
Barrel channel will fit everything up to a Match barrel as shown in the pictures.
$1800 shipped to your FFL in the USA.
