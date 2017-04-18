Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Blaser R8 Jaeger Frame
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS Blaser R8 Jaeger Frame
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-18-2017, 04:43 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 17
WTS Blaser R8 Jaeger Frame
Selling just the Blaser R8 Jaeger Frame and stock. Yes, trigger guard/magazine box is included.

No bolt. No bolt assembly. No barrel. No magazine insert.

This rifle has been hunted. I've tried my best to make it look as awful as possible in the photos so you would see a true worse case of the dings.

Barrel channel will fit everything up to a Match barrel as shown in the pictures.

$1800 shipped to your FFL in the USA.








Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor w/Leupold VX-2 Scope | Remington 541-t »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC