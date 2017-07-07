Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Bighorn TL2 SA
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS Bighorn TL2 SA
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-07-2017, 08:25 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Missouri
Posts: 242
WTS Bighorn TL2 SA
I have a new Bighorn TL2, short action, standard bolt face, thick tang, that I was going to use for a new build. However plans have changed and its now available for someone else. I'm asking $1100 shipped to your FFL.

No trades at this time. Thanks
__________________
If all else fails, I will retreat up the valley of Virginia, plant my flag on the Blue Ridge, rally around the Scotch-Irish of that region, and make my last stand for liberty amongst a people who will never submit to British tyranny whilst there is a man left to draw a trigger. -- George Washington, at Valley Forge.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS - Sako 75 Stainless Synthetic 7mm Rem Mag w/ Extras | McWhorters 338 Lapua - Stiller, Proof, Manners »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:16 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC