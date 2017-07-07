WTS Bighorn TL2 SA I have a new Bighorn TL2, short action, standard bolt face, thick tang, that I was going to use for a new build. However plans have changed and its now available for someone else. I'm asking $1100 shipped to your FFL.



No trades at this time. Thanks __________________

If all else fails, I will retreat up the valley of Virginia, plant my flag on the Blue Ridge, rally around the Scotch-Irish of that region, and make my last stand for liberty amongst a people who will never submit to British tyranny whilst there is a man left to draw a trigger. -- George Washington, at Valley Forge.