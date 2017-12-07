Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Benchmark .308 barrel for SIG SSG 3000
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS Benchmark .308 barrel for SIG SSG 3000
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-12-2017, 07:31 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 28
WTS Benchmark .308 barrel for SIG SSG 3000
Benchmark 20 Barrel 1:10 twist .308 for SIG SSG 3000 (200 rounds, 20 round using Benchmark recommended breaking).

Asking $600 shipped.

No PayPal, No Trades . USPS money order

Target picture are with Benchmark Barrel @ 100 yd. measures edge to edge set to zero.
All rounds are Cooper Creek 175.





Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM | Custom 700 in 6.5-284 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:45 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC