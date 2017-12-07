Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Benchmark .308 barrel for SIG SSG 3000
07-12-2017, 07:31 PM
jp_colt
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 28
WTS Benchmark .308 barrel for SIG SSG 3000
Benchmark 20 Barrel 1:10 twist .308 for SIG SSG 3000 (200 rounds, 20 round using Benchmark recommended breaking).
Asking $600 shipped.
No PayPal, No Trades . USPS money order
Target picture are with Benchmark Barrel @ 100 yd. measures edge to edge set to zero.
All rounds are Cooper Creek 175.
