|
WTS Beanland 6x47 Lapua
Jon Beanland built 6x47 Lapua with appr. 140 rounds through it. Rifle is in excellent condition and will shoot .1's. All new components and all work completed by Beanland.
Rifle Specs:
Remington 700 action trued/blue-printed
24" Krieger barrel 1:8 twist - Sendero contour - threaded
McMillan adjustable stock with swivel studs and 2 flush caps on bottom side - Bedded
Jewell Trigger
Wyatt box magazine
JEC timed brake
Bolt has been bushed for small primer Lapua brass
Black cerakote
Nightforce 20 MOA rail
Scope: Comes with box and paperwork.
Vortex Razor GenII 4.5-27x56 EBR-2C MOA
Defender Caps
Vortex Level
Vortex Powerthrow Lever
Nightforce Extreme Duty rings
Reloading Components:
Whidden Re-sizing Die
Forester Re-sizing and Seating Die
~100 New Lapua 6.5x47L Brass
~100 1X Lapua 6.5x47L Brass
~200 or so Berger VLD's 105 gr
Boreguide included as well.
Have load data and test targets with each. Asking $5,750 for the complete. $3,500 for rifle only. $2,250 for scope, rings accessories, $400 for reloading components.
