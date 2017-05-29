WTS Beanland 6x47 Lapua

Jon Beanland built 6x47 Lapua with appr. 140 rounds through it. Rifle is in excellent condition and will shoot .1's. All new components and all work completed by Beanland.



Rifle Specs:

Remington 700 action trued/blue-printed

24" Krieger barrel 1:8 twist - Sendero contour - threaded

McMillan adjustable stock with swivel studs and 2 flush caps on bottom side - Bedded

Jewell Trigger

Wyatt box magazine

JEC timed brake

Bolt has been bushed for small primer Lapua brass

Black cerakote

Nightforce 20 MOA rail





Scope: Comes with box and paperwork.

Vortex Razor GenII 4.5-27x56 EBR-2C MOA

Defender Caps

Vortex Level

Vortex Powerthrow Lever

Nightforce Extreme Duty rings



Reloading Components:

Whidden Re-sizing Die

Forester Re-sizing and Seating Die

~100 New Lapua 6.5x47L Brass

~100 1X Lapua 6.5x47L Brass

~200 or so Berger VLD's 105 gr

Boreguide included as well.



Have load data and test targets with each. Asking $5,750 for the complete. $3,500 for rifle only. $2,250 for scope, rings accessories, $400 for reloading components.

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











