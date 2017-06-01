     close
Wts b-78 22/250
Unread 01-06-2017, 11:56 PM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: rathdrum, id.
Posts: 4,951
Wts b-78 22/250
I have a beautiful like new B-78 in 22/250 with a hex barrel and mounts. Also extra set of Kelbly mounts and round '06 barrel that shoots 1/2 moa. All For best offer over $1000....Rich
Wts b-78 22/250-b78-full.jpg

Wts b-78 22/250-b78-left.jpg

Wts b-78 22/250-b78-right.jpg
    Remington 700 LVSF .223 | Long range rifle for sale.
