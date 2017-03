WTS- Anschutz 1517 17hmr I have the listed rifle in excellent condition for sale. Comes with original box, J&P trigger spring kit. This is checkered walnut stock/blue sporter model although Anschutz labels as HB. I can send pictures to either an e-mail or cell #. Pictures also posted on Saubier classified ad. $775 shipped in lower 48. Does not include scope or mounts shown in pictures.



Thanks