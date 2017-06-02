     close
WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce
WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce
I have a like new accurate ordnance built 6.5 Creedmoor hunting rifle for sale.

Specs: stainless remington 700 action, rock creek 8 twist #5 contour cut and crowned at 24 inches, manners eh2 coyote, tan, ptg aluminum bdl metal metal, and timney at a shade over 2 pounds. All metal cerakoted graphite black. Action completely trued by AO with mini badger bolt knob and 8/40 scope mount threads. Round count 65.
Nightforce non illuminated shv 5 to 20x 56 shv mounted with nightforce rail and nightforce ultralight rings. Complete rifle with nightforce weighs 10 pounds even

Package 3750 obo
Rifle only 2700 obo

Not interested in any trades at this time, have brass and dies available to owner if interested.
    Re: WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce
    Pics of the creedmore. It's a hammer!!!!
    WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce-img_2924.jpg   WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce-img_2925.jpg  

    WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce-img_2927.jpg   WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce-img_2926.jpg  

    WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce-img_2928.jpg  
    Re: WTS accurate ordnance 6.5 Creedmoor with nightforce
    Shoots in the .2's and .3's with factory ammo, and several groups in the .1's with handloads.
