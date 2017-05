WTS Accurate Ordnance 280ai Back up for sale is a beautiful lightweight accurate ordnance built 280ai. Rifle is 100 percent like new with only 10 rounds fired including the target that I received with the rifle. Rifle weighs in at 7 pounds even with the 20 moa rail.



Specs

Stiller predator

McMillan edge tech bdl

Timney trigger

Ptg aluminum bdl bottom metal

Brux 9 twist #3 contour crowned at 23 inches

All metal cerakoted gun metal grey



Asking 2700 obo shipped and insured to your ff.



Thanks for looking!