WTS Accuracy International AX rifle



Model: AX (Pre-2014)



Caliber: 7.62x51/308 WIN



Location (city or county): Sonoma County, CA



Price: $4000 if shipped; $3950 for PPT at FFL place



Other info: As-new AI AX in immaculate condition. 20 MOA Rail. Prefer to do face-to-face transfer in a FFL place in San Francisco Bay area. I can travel South to South San Francisco, or to East Bay as far as Oakland/Richmond area. Buyer pays for transfer fee/DROS. Not looking for trade except for an Steyr SSG 69 plus cash difference.



















