WTS Accumark 7mm STW
02-25-2017, 04:08 PM
WTS Accumark 7mm STW
Awesome rifle, hate to see it go but go it must. Factory original Weatherby Mk.V in 7mm STW. The man I got it from said he had exactly 100 rounds through it. I have fired exactly 120 rounds through it, all slow fire test rounds. This rifles seems to prefer heavy bullets and has shot best with 175's for me. I will furnish load data. It has some surface wear on the magazine plate, looks like from a pack frame perhaps. Other than that it is in excellent condition with a sharp shiny bore and throat. I included a photo of it in a precision rifle type stock to show its grouping ability. It actually shoots tighter in its original Accumark stock. I am asking 1,250 and I will pay shipping, sale is rifle only. This will ship from my local FFL to another FFL in the U.S.A. where legal only. It is up to you to know your local laws. I will accept paypal or certified check. We can work out the details no doubt. This really is a sweet shooter.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3...VNT2NJXzZvX0Zn

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3...UwzbFMwQjZfM0U

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3...WdtSXk0clNoZzQ

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3...UFUWmRHT2VHY3c

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3...WF2V1NwOVlCZ0k

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3...0pPb1ZQWUUxNXM

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3...l9Ndjc2blBKcnM
02-25-2017, 05:09 PM
Re: WTS Accumark 7mm STW
Looking for any trades
