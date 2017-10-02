WTS 700 REM 270 CARBINE serial 1500's Best offer over $1000 on a Remington 700 carbine chambered in 270W manufactured 1962 (first year) Rifle has nikon 3-9x40 bdc scope and is in good condition. Serial #1543

SHERMAN WILDCATS "MORE PAIN PER GRAIN" __________________SHERMAN WILDCATS "MORE PAIN PER GRAIN"