WTS 6.5x284

6.5x284
Stiller Tac 300 Standard bolt action is virtually new built on in 2015
Barrel is a brux #5 1-8 finished at 27 with 5/8 24 threads
APA Little Bastard Brake
McMillian A5 adj cheek and LOP with a Surgen height adj BDL inlet pillar beaded
PTG DBM with 2 five round Accurate Mags/ this can be converted to BDL
Timney Calvin Elite trigger
100 rounds of Lapua Brass and load data avalible
Rifle has apps 350-400 rounds on it and shoots lights out. I built it as a hunting rifle and just haven't got the use out of it and have a couple of other projects I'm want to move on.
$2800 shipped to your FFL