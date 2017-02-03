Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS 6.5x284
Unread 03-02-2017, 09:58 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Huron, SD
Posts: 78
WTS 6.5x284
WTS 6.5x284-6.5-1.png[ATTACH][ATTACH]WTS 6.5x284-6.5-4.png[/ATTACH][/ATTACH]

6.5x284

Stiller Tac 300 Standard bolt action is virtually new built on in 2015


Barrel is a brux #5 1-8 finished at 27 with 5/8 24 threads


APA Little Bastard Brake


McMillian A5 adj cheek and LOP with a Surgen height adj BDL inlet pillar beaded


PTG DBM with 2 five round Accurate Mags/ this can be converted to BDL


Timney Calvin Elite trigger


100 rounds of Lapua Brass and load data avalible


Rifle has apps 350-400 rounds on it and shoots lights out. I built it as a hunting rifle and just haven't got the use out of it and have a couple of other projects I'm want to move on.


$2800 shipped to your FFL
