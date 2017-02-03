WTS 6.5x284



6.5x284



Stiller Tac 300 Standard bolt action is virtually new built on in 2015





Barrel is a brux #5 1-8 finished at 27 with 5/8 24 threads





APA Little Bastard Brake





McMillian A5 adj cheek and LOP with a Surgen height adj BDL inlet pillar beaded





PTG DBM with 2 five round Accurate Mags/ this can be converted to BDL





Timney Calvin Elite trigger





100 rounds of Lapua Brass and load data avalible





Rifle has apps 350-400 rounds on it and shoots lights out. I built it as a hunting rifle and just haven't got the use out of it and have a couple of other projects I'm want to move on.





